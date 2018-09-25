FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 25, 2018

PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Sept 25

2 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada is setting up a C$20 million office with a mandate to persuade the private sector, including big pension and institutional investors, to invest in infrastructure projects in the developing world. tgam.ca/2xDy3pf

** Social-discovery platform Pinterest Inc will open its first Canadian office next month in Toronto, hiring away one of Facebook Inc's Canadian managers to deepen its relationships with local advertisers. tgam.ca/2DtsAXs

NATIONAL POST

** Justin Trudeau's carbon dioxide tax can make Canadians richer, with the increase in the carbon tax likely to benefit Canadians of all income levels, according to a report sponsored by Canadians for Clean Prosperity, the carbon-tax lobby group headed by former Conservative policy wonk Mark Cameron. bit.ly/2DtANes

** In a move that would allow Barrick Gold Corp to regain its crown as the world's largest gold producer and tie the company's future more closely to Africa, the Toronto-based miner on Monday announced a $6 billion plan to purchase Randgold Resources Ltd. bit.ly/2Dr6KUM (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

