PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Sept 26

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The U.S. office-sharing startup WeWork's top two Canadian executives have left the company, adding uncertainty to its expansion plans amid the upheaval surrounding its failed initial public offering and the demotion of its co-founder. tgam.ca/2npiUWo

** McDonald's Corp has chosen 28 restaurants in Southwestern Ontario as a test market for a new partnership with California-based Beyond Meat Inc. tgam.ca/2mNZudz

** Netflix Inc says it has already spent more than C$500 million ($378 million) in Canadian content, exceeding the amount promised while announcing a deal with the federal Department of Canadian Heritage, in just two years. tgam.ca/2m0bskj

NATIONAL POST

** The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec have earmarked a combined C$500 million for mid-market private equity investments through Northleaf Capital Partners. bit.ly/2mQocKs