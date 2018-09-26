PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Sept. 26

Sept 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

** The government said it is up to the Nova Scotia Health Authority, which oversees day-to-day health-care delivery, to make any recommendations for changes to abortion services, including ultrasound. tgam.ca/2zvlbTN

** The federal government is agreeing with the group backing the LNG Canada project that the terminal should not be subject to steel tariffs which would add C$1 billion in costs. tgam.ca/2Dw18bJ

** A loophole in British Columbia's new campaign finance rules is giving independent candidates in the province's civic elections a fundraising edge, allowing them to form unofficial groups without the constraints on donations they would face if they all were running for the same party. tgam.ca/2xOumwp

** Ontario's government should provide fewer services and charge more for them according to a line-by-line review by auditing firm Ernst and Young of the province's books commissioned by Premier Doug Ford. tgam.ca/2DvRXI9 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)