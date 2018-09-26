FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Healthcare
September 26, 2018 / 11:40 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Sept. 26

2 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The government said it is up to the Nova Scotia Health Authority, which oversees day-to-day health-care delivery, to make any recommendations for changes to abortion services, including ultrasound. tgam.ca/2zvlbTN

** The federal government is agreeing with the group backing the LNG Canada project that the terminal should not be subject to steel tariffs which would add C$1 billion in costs. tgam.ca/2Dw18bJ

** A loophole in British Columbia's new campaign finance rules is giving independent candidates in the province's civic elections a fundraising edge, allowing them to form unofficial groups without the constraints on donations they would face if they all were running for the same party. tgam.ca/2xOumwp

** Ontario's government should provide fewer services and charge more for them according to a line-by-line review by auditing firm Ernst and Young of the province's books commissioned by Premier Doug Ford. tgam.ca/2DvRXI9 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.