PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Sept 27

Sept 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Bank of Nova Scotia's plan to pull out of nine Caribbean and South American countries hit another stumbling block this week as Guyana's central bank turned down the lender's proposed deal to sell its local operations. tgam.ca/2lDzO3d

** Telecom operator Telus Corp chief corporate officer Josh Blair is leaving his executive role at the company. tgam.ca/2ndeHVW

** Ontario's privacy watchdog says Google-affiliate Sidewalk Labs' plans for managing the personal data lack independent public oversight and have left the municipal government with an insufficient role. tgam.ca/2n7v0DE

NATIONAL POST

** Fraud-detection and anti-money-laundering software provider Verafin Inc plans to focus on expanding further into the United States and abroad. bit.ly/2lARsEB

** Melius Energy completed its first test shipment of 130 barrels of pure bitumen from Edmonton to Prince Rupert, B.C., to China, as the company is testing a new way to transport oilsands by rail and sea in shipping containers that gets around the contentious oil tanker ban. bit.ly/2mgQbmw