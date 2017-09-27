PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Sept 27

Sept 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from select Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canadian regulatory policies effectively subsidize the world's largest digital companies by exempting them from taxes and spending requirements imposed on Canadian broadcasters, Quebecor Inc Chief Executive Pierre-Karl Péladeau says. tgam.ca/2hwCP2M

** WestJet Airlines Ltd said its new discount carrier, Swoop, will start taking bookings in February and begin flying near the end of June, 2018. tgam.ca/2hwKRZB

** The U.S. government has imposed duties of nearly 220 percent on imports of Bombardier Inc's C Series planes into the United States, a move that threatens to exacerbate trade tensions between the two countries and undermine sales prospects for the Canadian company's most important aircraft. tgam.ca/2hviaw6

NATIONAL POST

** Twitter Inc will double its strict size limit on tweets to 280 characters from 140 characters for a small percent of users in every language but Japanese, Chinese and Korean, a Twitter Canada spokesperson confirmed Tuesday. bit.ly/2hwApRA

** Middle-class families in Canada are paying higher income taxes compared to a few years ago, despite claims by Ottawa that it has eased the tax burden on this income group, according to a new report by Vancouver-based think-tank, The Fraser Institute. bit.ly/2hwo0NA

** The Ontario government plans to unveil legislation Wednesday that would force drug companies and other businesses to publicly divulge the payments they make to health professionals, answering long-standing complaints about industry influence on the medical profession. bit.ly/2hvYb0h (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)