FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Sept 27
Sections
Featured
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Special Report
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 27, 2017 / 10:53 AM / 23 days ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Sept 27

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from select Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canadian regulatory policies effectively subsidize the world's largest digital companies by exempting them from taxes and spending requirements imposed on Canadian broadcasters, Quebecor Inc Chief Executive Pierre-Karl Péladeau says. tgam.ca/2hwCP2M

** WestJet Airlines Ltd said its new discount carrier, Swoop, will start taking bookings in February and begin flying near the end of June, 2018. tgam.ca/2hwKRZB

** The U.S. government has imposed duties of nearly 220 percent on imports of Bombardier Inc's C Series planes into the United States, a move that threatens to exacerbate trade tensions between the two countries and undermine sales prospects for the Canadian company's most important aircraft. tgam.ca/2hviaw6

NATIONAL POST

** Twitter Inc will double its strict size limit on tweets to 280 characters from 140 characters for a small percent of users in every language but Japanese, Chinese and Korean, a Twitter Canada spokesperson confirmed Tuesday. bit.ly/2hwApRA

** Middle-class families in Canada are paying higher income taxes compared to a few years ago, despite claims by Ottawa that it has eased the tax burden on this income group, according to a new report by Vancouver-based think-tank, The Fraser Institute. bit.ly/2hwo0NA

** The Ontario government plans to unveil legislation Wednesday that would force drug companies and other businesses to publicly divulge the payments they make to health professionals, answering long-standing complaints about industry influence on the medical profession. bit.ly/2hvYb0h (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.