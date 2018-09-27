PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Sept. 27

Sept 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from select Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has raised the prospect of parliament reconsidering whether Myanmar's embattled de-facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi is still deserving of her honorary Canadian citizenship. tgam.ca/2DAeHaa

** The British Columbia government will review its new campaign finance laws after next month's civic elections following an outcry over gaps in the rules on third-party advertising and transparency of donations. tgam.ca/2QeqEDX

** U.S. President Donald Trump said he refused to meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ahead of the latest U.S. deadline for a NAFTA deal because of Canadian intransigence at the bargaining table, though Ottawa denied Trudeau made any meeting request. tgam.ca/2R8RfUe

** Ottawa has ordered the nation's export credit agency to consider more carefully the human-rights implications of loans and insurance it offers in support of Canadian businesses. tgam.ca/2IlsakT