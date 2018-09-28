PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Sept. 28

Sept 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

** In an unprecedented move on Thursday, the House of Commons unanimously agreed to strip Myanmar's beleaguered de facto leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, of her honorary Canadian citizenship after an international outcry over her failure to stem the violence against Rohingya Muslims in her country.

** Fast growing e-commerce platform Shopify Inc said it will invest as much as half-a-billion Canadian dollars into its forthcoming Toronto office, in a large downtown development where it plans to house thousands of new employees.

** Netflix Inc expects to go beyond its initial promise to spend C$500 million on Canadian productions as the company's growing presence in the country is being welcomed by some in a once-skeptical industry.

** Canada's privacy watchdog has decried the federal government's lack of progress on updating its privacy laws to cope with the risks of the digital age.