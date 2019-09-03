Market News
September 3, 2019

PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Sept 3

Sept 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from select Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Global investment manager Capital Group has hired former Sun Life Financial executive Rick Headrick as president of its Canadian operations. tgam.ca/32s6Wuf

** CannTrust Holdings Inc is likely to be dropped from Canada's benchmark stock index this month, the latest setback for a company that was rocked this summer by a Health Canada investigation into unlicensed cannabis production and subsequent executive departures. tgam.ca/32mYP25

** Air Canada has filed a challenge with federal regulators to Onex Corp's takeover of WestJet Airlines Ltd, arguing that the deal could give foreign investors majority ownership of the Calgary-based airline, in violation of Ottawa's rules. tgam.ca/32tMSrL (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

