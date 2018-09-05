PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Sept 5

Sept 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Loblaw Companies Ltd is selling its sizeable real estate portfolio to parent company George Weston Ltd, turning the grocery chain into a pure-play investment on the retail sector and transforming George Weston into a more diversified holding company. tgam.ca/2Q5VeQI

** Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the federal government needs to do just "a little more work" to get the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion back on track, as opposition MPs demanded a clear and urgent plan. tgam.ca/2Q7hmug

** Ontario's highest court upheld anti-SLAPP law by dismissing lawsuit filed by Fortress Real Developments Inc against an analyst who wrote critical tweets about the company, sending a message to the business sector that analysts have the right to make comments about matters of public interest. SLAPP stands for strategic lawsuit against public participation. tgam.ca/2Q4d6eK

NATIONAL POST

** Short-sellers appear to have covered their positions in Canopy Growth Corp in droves last month after news that the Canadian pot producer had lined up a multi-billion dollar investment from U.S.-based alcohol giant Constellation Brands Inc, which could see an increase in its stake in the cannabis producer to more than 50 percent. bit.ly/2Q7jJx9 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)