PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Sept 6

Sept 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from select Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canadian meat-packers and processors have said the economic cost to their industry of China's ban on pork and beef shipments from Canada is nearing $100 million and they are asking Government to explain how it will resolve the impasse. tgam.ca/2MW8bOU

** Vancouver based clean-technology company, Terramera Inc has raised $45 million to pursue a bigger goal; slashing chemical use by farmers worldwide. tgam.ca/2MW8dGw

** A new report from TD Securities argues Canada's largest telecom companies have "good odds" of succeeding with an appeal of a recent Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission ruling on wholesale internet rates. tgam.ca/2MW8itO

NATIONAL POST

** Guy Cormier, President and CEO of Desjardins Group , said that there needs to be more than just a positive-sounding message to alter the relationship between business and society and slammed short-termism, credits co-op model with helping in aftermath of privacy breach. bit.ly/2MVjIhv (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)