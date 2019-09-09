Market News
PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Sept 9

Sept 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** McRock Capital, a Toronto venture capital firm that funds startups focused on the "industrial internet of things" (IIOT) sector, secured the backing of energy giant Royal Dutch Shell PLC in raising $80 million for its second fund. tgam.ca/2kpZz6A

** Campground owners across Canada could face much higher tax bills after a federal tax court recently rejected one Ontario company's claim that it should be eligible for the small-business tax deduction. tgam.ca/2kC4HUZ

** Canada's First Nations are crafting a plan for a separate cannabis regulatory regime that they will present to Ottawa by the spring. tgam.ca/2kCfuyq

