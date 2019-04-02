REFILE-PRESS DIGEST-Canada - April 2

(Corrects to remove extraneous text from headline)

April 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** China's "crackdown" on Canadian canola exports could sink an already troubled Canadian dollar, CIBC World Market says. tgam.ca/2FTrBiM

** Canada's Justice Minister David Lametti is defending the government's bill to force the country's judges to publicly disclose their detailed expenses, in spite of opposition from judicial leaders who say it could put them in danger. tgam.ca/2FSmXBt

** Canadian Federal and provincial conservatives are waging a campaign attacking the government's carbon tax that came into effect in four provinces on Monday, vowing to fight the initiative they say will make life more expensive. tgam.ca/2FRm6B9

** Federal scientists and academics in Canada are warning that the country's climate is warming rapidly and faster than the global average, saying human behaviour must change to slow the shift. tgam.ca/2FRcBBE (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)