REFILE-PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Oct 8

Oct 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Swedish prosecutors have expanded a criminal probe of Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier Inc's business activities in Azerbaijan to include allegations of money laundering, according to court documents. tgam.ca/2Ou760B
Canada's Continuum Residential Real Estate Investment Trust is looking to raise C$300 million in an initial public offering and would pay investors 2% annually if its units are priced at the mid-point of their marketing range, according to two people familiar with the offering. tgam.ca/2on7eEo
Canadian palladium producer North American Palladium Ltd said on Monday South Africa's Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd will buy the company for about C$1 billion ($751.31 million). bit.ly/2orVqAK
Canada's main opposition leader Andrew Scheer confronted the Prime Minister and Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau on the SNC-Lavalin affair in their only English-language debate on Monday. bit.ly/30Q4BIA ($1 = 1.3310 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)