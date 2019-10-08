REFILE-PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Oct 8

(Refiles to correct link in last entry)

Oct 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

Swedish prosecutors have expanded a criminal probe of Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier Inc's business activities in Azerbaijan to include allegations of money laundering, according to court documents. tgam.ca/2Ou760B

Canada's Continuum Residential Real Estate Investment Trust is looking to raise C$300 million in an initial public offering and would pay investors 2% annually if its units are priced at the mid-point of their marketing range, according to two people familiar with the offering. tgam.ca/2on7eEo

NATIONAL POST

Canadian palladium producer North American Palladium Ltd said on Monday South Africa's Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd will buy the company for about C$1 billion ($751.31 million). bit.ly/2orVqAK

Canada's main opposition leader Andrew Scheer confronted the Prime Minister and Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau on the SNC-Lavalin affair in their only English-language debate on Monday. bit.ly/30Q4BIA ($1 = 1.3310 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)