2 months ago
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 22
June 22, 2017 / 5:19 AM / 2 months ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 22

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Travis Kalanick stepped down as chief executive of Uber Technologies Inc, the ride-hailing service that he helped found in 2009 and built into a transportation colossus, after a shareholder revolt made it untenable for him to stay on at the company. nyti.ms/2st1OH6

- Magazine publisher Wenner Media has agreed to sell its men's lifestyle title to American Media to focus on expanding its remaining brand, Rolling Stone. nyti.ms/2st1iJl

- An appeals court is set to rule on whether premium, subscriber-based news organizations should have the same protection as a traditional media company. nyti.ms/2st2vk4

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

