FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 4
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Facing risk of disease, Sierra Leone buries mudslide dead
World
Facing risk of disease, Sierra Leone buries mudslide dead
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Reuters Focus
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 4, 2017 / 4:28 AM / a month ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 4

2 Min Read

July 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- A group of former Barclays executives appeared in a London court on Monday to answer charges that they conspired to misrepresent arrangements made with Qatar in 2008, as the bank raised capital to help it weather the financial crisis. nyti.ms/2sGRKr8

- Automakers reported on Monday that sales of new cars and trucks declined by 3 percent in June from a year earlier, the sixth consecutive monthly decline. nyti.ms/2sH0Nbp

- French energy giant Total SA signed an agreement in Tehran committing the company to lead a natural gas project in the Persian Gulf that could open Iran's huge petroleum reserves to international players. nyti.ms/2sHpoga

- 21st Century Fox's sports group abruptly fired a top executive, Jamie Horowitz, on Monday amid an investigation into sexual harassment. nyti.ms/2sGW9dJ

- Tesla Inc's long-awaited mass-market electric car will begin rolling off the assembly line this week. But even as it moves ahead, the automaker is encountering challenges to its ambitious plans for growth. nyti.ms/2sGL6ks

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.