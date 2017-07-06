PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 6

July 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Volvo Cars said on Wednesday that all the models it introduces from 2019 will be either hybrids or powered solely by batteries. nyti.ms/2tpWEKS

- U.S. President Donald Trump, in a series of denunciations of CNN and a video depicting him wrestling it, is "trying to bully us," said CNN President Jeffrey Zucker. nyti.ms/2sIxY3l

- Emirates and Turkish Airlines said on Wednesday that they were the latest carriers to have been exempted from an American ban on laptops and other electronic devices in the passenger cabins of flights from eight predominantly Muslim countries. nyti.ms/2srOznX

- The Federal Reserve raised interest rates on schedule during the first half of 2017, but its plans for the second half of the year are less clear, according to minutes of the Fed's most recent meeting in June. nyti.ms/2tOyo7E

- Japan's office equipment maker Konica Minolta is preparing to announce a $900 million deal to acquire the American testing company Ambry Genetics, according to two people with knowledge of the discussions. nyti.ms/2sOPuht