PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 25

July 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Martin Shkreli said in court Monday that he would not testify in his own defense in his fraud trial, a turnaround from last week, when his lawyers told a judge that he had "insisted" on testifying. nyti.ms/2gYSmrw

- Fact-checking website Snope is locked in a legal battle saying it has drained the money it needs to survive. The site, which gets all of its revenue from advertising, created a crowdfunding page seeking $500,000 from readers to remain operational indefinitely. nyti.ms/2vUBHrv

- HNA Group said its largest shareholder Guan Jun, a private businessman in China, recently donated his 30 percent stake in the company to HNA's Hainan Cihang Charity Foundation. Combined with the 22.8 percent stake held by HNA's sister charity in China, HNA says it is now 52 percent owned by the Cihang foundations. nyti.ms/2tVlwZN

- Internet Brands, a KKR portfolio company, agreed to buy WebMD Health Corp for about $2.8 billion. Separately, KKR also said it would acquire a majority stake in Nature's Bounty from private equity rival Carlyle Group for an undisclosed amount. nyti.ms/2gYCwgm