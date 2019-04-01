PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 1

April 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The New York State Legislature and Governor Andrew Cuomo on Sunday signed off on a $175-billion budget that was wreathed with progressive initiatives, including changes to the cash bail system, a new tax on high-end homes and a groundbreaking plan to charge motorists to drive into Manhattan's busiest stretches. nyti.ms/2OBZvLs

- An Israeli watchdog group has found a network of hundreds of social media accounts, many of them fake, used to smear opponents of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in next week's election and to amplify the messages of his Likud party, according to a report to be released Monday. nyti.ms/2OBSDxD (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)