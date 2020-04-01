PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 1

April 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- JPMorgan Chase & Co said it would make diversity training mandatory for all its employees nyti.ms/2JwK0Tf

- Representative Max Rose, a freshman Democrat from New York, said he would deploy with the National Guard on Wednesday to assist the hard-hit city's coronavirus response efforts. nyti.ms/2R0YI9n

- Chris Cuomo, the CNN anchor and younger brother of Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York, has tested positive for the coronavirus. nyti.ms/2WZnOcD