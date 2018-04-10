PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - April 10

April 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The FBI raided the Rockefeller Center office and Park Avenue hotel room of U.S. President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, on Monday morning, seizing business records, emails and documents related to several topics. nyti.ms/2Jz8LNk

- When he appears before Congress this week, Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook's chief executive, will issue a broad apology for failing to prevent the mishandling of personal data and other abuses. nyti.ms/2JwqGo0

- The U.S. government's annual budget deficit is set to widen significantly in the next few years, and is expected to top $1 trillion in 2020 despite healthy economic growth, according to new projections from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office released on Monday. nyti.ms/2Ex3NNI

- FIFA President Gianni Infantino told his top board last month that a fund of investors from the Middle East and Asia wanted to pay about $25 billion to buy an expanded version of FIFA's Club World Cup as well as the rights to a proposed global league for national teams, according to several people with direct knowledge of the meeting. nyti.ms/2HezmRw