PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 10

April 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- British bank Standard Chartered has agreed to pay $1.1 billion to settle allegations by the authorities in the United States and Britain that it violated anti-money laundering laws and economic sanctions. nyti.ms/2I6Roq1

- Boeing announced on Tuesday that it received far fewer orders for its 737 jets in the first quarter of 2019 than it recorded in the same period last year. nyti.ms/2Ic2WYN

- Carlos Ghosn, the former head of Nissan Motor, slammed the company's management on Tuesday, arguing that the same executives he says engineered his downfall from the top of a vast auto empire are running the Japanese automaker into the ground. nyti.ms/2I7gswQ

- A day before he was to appear at a congressional hearing focused on the biggest banks in the United States, Bank of America's Chief Eexecutive, Brian Moynihan, said on Tuesday that the bank planned to raise its minimum wage to $20 an hour from $15 over the next two years. nyti.ms/2I7h5qc