PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - April 11

April 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Facebook Inc revealed that the harvesting of people's Facebook data was not limited to public profile information and included private messages. nyti.ms/2qn1gRP

- Volkswagen AG is set to oust its Chief Executive Matthias Müller as it grapples with a diesel emissions scandal that has cost it billions of dollars, led to the imprisonment of two executives, and scarred the German carmaker's reputation. nyti.ms/2v4rywP

- U.S. President Donald Trump and his advisers weighed a more robust retaliatory strike against Syria than last year's missile attack, reasoning that only an escalation of force would look credible and possibly serve as a deterrent against further use of chemical weapons on Syrian civilians. nyti.ms/2IJJAGZ

- The United States ratcheted up its efforts to block Kremlin-linked industrialists from doing business in the West, warning that British banks will have to sever their relationships with the tycoons if they want continued access to American financial institutions. nyti.ms/2qkP5oC