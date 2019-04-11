PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 11

April 11 (Reuters) - The following are top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- JetBlue Airways, the New York-based low cost carrier, announced on Wednesday that it would begin flying across the Atlantic Ocean, from London to Kennedy International Airport and Boston Logan International, in 2021. nyti.ms/2IegCCz

- The United States will not clear Boeing 737 Max jets for flight again until federal officials are satisfied that Boeing has fixed its flawed flight control system, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said in testimony on Wednesday. nyti.ms/2Ia2BWJ

- Uber Technologies Inc (IPO-UBER.N) gave the first sign of how big its highly anticipated initial public offering might be, telling some investors that its stock sale might value it at up to $100 billion, people briefed on the matter said. nyti.ms/2IbNyvA

- The National Enquirer, the supermarket tabloid that once published a photo of Elvis Presley in his coffin and later backed Donald Trump's presidential campaign, is for sale, the publisher said in a statement. nyti.ms/2IbCPRP (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)