PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - April 12

April 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- House Speaker Paul Ryan announced that he will retire at the end of the year, signaling the peril that the Republican majority faces in the midterm elections. nyti.ms/2qnzuDW

- Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg faced harsher critics in the House during his second day of congressional hearings, but there is little consensus about how to regulate Silicon Valley. nyti.ms/2qnVbUg

- U.S. President Donald Trump made clear on Wednesday that missiles "will be coming" at Syria at any moment, telegraphing a military operation as he has previously said he would never do. nyti.ms/2ILc5E0

- The Trump administration is pushing to reach a deal on the North American Free Trade Agreement by the beginning of May, but the timeline could be complicated by its refusal to budge from contentious proposals aimed at bringing manufacturing back to the United States. nyti.ms/2HtAyhG