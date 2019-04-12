PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 12

April 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Walt Disney Co on Thursday said Disney Plus, its new subscription video service, will cost $7 a month and arrive on November 12, adding that it intended to roll out the streaming service in Europe and Asia starting next year. nyti.ms/2KsgqBP

- U.S. clothing chain J. Crew said on Thursday that it was exploring a potential initial public offering for its Madewell brand, which could be completed in the second half of 2019, as it looks to raise much-needed capital. nyti.ms/2KuNFo4

- Ride-hailing company Uber Technologies Inc (IPO-UBER.N), took a major step towards the largest initial public offering in years when it officially unveiled its finances in a prospectus on Thursday. nyti.ms/2KxO6On (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)