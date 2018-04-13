PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 13

April 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- President Donald Trump, in a sharp reversal, told a gathering of farm-state lawmakers and governors on Thursday morning that the United States was looking into rejoining a multi-country trade agreement known as the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a deal he pulled out of days after assuming the presidency. nyti.ms/2EG7Res

- Trump abruptly issued an executive order on Thursday demanding an evaluation of the Postal Service's finances, asserting the power of his office weeks after accusing Amazon.com Inc, the online retail giant, of not paying its fair share in postage. nyti.ms/2JEywMq

- A Colorado civic group, Together for Colorado Springs, is spearheading an effort to buy the Denver Post, which on Sunday excoriated its owner, a New York hedge fund, in its opinion section by saying, "Denver deserves a newspaper owner who supports its newsroom." nyti.ms/2GUp6Pd

- Defense Secretary Jim Mattis sought on Thursday to slow down an imminent strike on Syria, reflecting mounting concerns at the Pentagon that a concerted bombing campaign could escalate into a wider conflict between Russia, Iran and the West. nyti.ms/2GVX2qC