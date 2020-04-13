Company News
April 13, 2020 / 4:26 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 13

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Oil-producing nations on Sunday agreed to the largest production cut of 9.7 million barrels a day in May and June, in an unprecedented coordinated effort by Russia, Saudi Arabia and the United States to stabilize oil prices and, indirectly, global financial markets. nyti.ms/2RueCcw

- Walt Disney World in Florida plans to furlough about 43,000 workers after it closed last month because of the coronavirus pandemic, the company and a union coalition representing the workers said. nyti.ms/2yNCwcr (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

