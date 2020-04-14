Funds News
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 14

April 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- SoftBank Group Corp warned investors on Monday that the value of its technology fund may have dropped by as much as $16.7 billion over the last fiscal year, as its investments have been hit hard by the fallout from the coronavirus and by big bets on unprofitable companies like WeWork. nyti.ms/2Ry0VJO

- National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said an Eli Lilly drug for rheumatoid arthritis would be tested in the federal trial on people hospitalized with coronavirus infections. nyti.ms/3b8CYQW

- White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said a prolonged shutdown of nonessential commerce could result in a broad range of negative health effects that he contends medical experts are ignoring in their efforts to flatten the curve of coronavirus cases. nyti.ms/3ejmJT5 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

