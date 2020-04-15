PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 15

April 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The International Monetary Fund issued a stark warning on Tuesday about the coronavirus's economic toll, saying that the world is facing its worst downturn since the Great Depression as shuttered factories, quarantines and national lockdowns cause economic output to collapse. nyti.ms/3a8OPNx

- The Trump administration reached an agreement in principle with major U.S. airlines over the terms of a $25 billion bailout to prop up an industry hobbled by the coronavirus pandemic. nyti.ms/2REbZ8h

- Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal will offer its long-in-the-works streaming platform, Peacock, to some cable subscribers on Wednesday before making it widely available in the summer. nyti.ms/2z4X2FT (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)