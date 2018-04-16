PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - April 16

April 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Scrambling for ways to contain America's out-of-control opioid crisis, some experts are convinced that one bit of good advice is to just say no to the enduring "just say no" anti-drug message. Researchers are now studying a promising drug that could block the delivery of opioids from blood to brain, giving addicts a path to recovery. nyti.ms/2Hn2Tsn

- The Trump administration plans to impose new sanctions against Russia on Monday to punish it for enabling the Syrian government's use of chemical weapons in its civil war, the latest in a series of actions by both sides underscoring the deterioration in relations between Moscow and the West. nyti.ms/2EODwua

- Rose Acre Farms of Seymour, Indiana has recalled more than 200 million eggs after an outbreak of salmonella was traced to one of its farms in North Carolina. nyti.ms/2H1s9Fh (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)