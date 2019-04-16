PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - April 16

April 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Congressional investigators on Monday intensified their pursuit of U.S. President Donald Trump's personal and business financial records by issuing a subpoena to his longtime lender, Deutsche Bank. nyti.ms/2VNqNBe

- France and Belgium refused on Monday to support the launch of new trade negotiations between the European Union and the United States, highlighting divisions over U.S. President Donald Trump's trade and climate policies. nyti.ms/2VOisgL

- The National Rifle Association sued one of its largest and most enduring contractors late last week and raised concerns about the contractor's relationship to the association's own president, Oliver North, in a stunning breach within the normally buttoned-up organization. nyti.ms/2VNEkJ4

- German prosecutors filed aggravated fraud charges against Martin Winterkorn, the former chief executive of Volkswagen who led the company when it deceived regulators about its vehicles' diesel exhaust levels. nyti.ms/2VLivtH (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)