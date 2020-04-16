PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 16

April 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Amazon.com Inc said Wednesday it would temporarily halt its operations in France after a court ruled the company had failed to adequately protect warehouse workers against the threat of the coronavirus and that it must restrict deliveries to only food, hygiene and medical products until it addressed the issue. nyti.ms/3bpgpr6

- Apple Inc on Wednesday released a smaller iPhone priced at $399, cutting the starting price for the company's smartphone line by about 40 per cent. The new iPhone SE has the design of an older generation of iPhones, and same computing power as newer ones. nyti.ms/2RX6wcT (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)