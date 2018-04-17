PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - April 17

April 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. President Donald Trump rejected for now a fresh round of sanctions set to be imposed against Russia on Monday, a course change that underscored the schism between the president and his national security team. nyti.ms/2vjtsdp

- The United States and Britain on Monday issued a first-of-its-kind joint warning about Russian cyber attacks against government and private organizations as well as individual homes and offices in both countries, a milestone in the escalating use of cyber weaponry between major powers. nyti.ms/2qEY1o3

- U.S. President Trump continued a sweeping remake of the Federal Reserve's leadership on Monday by nominating Richard Clarida, a Treasury official in the administration of President George Bush, for the Fed's second-ranking job. nyti.ms/2qCojID