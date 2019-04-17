PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 17

April 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- On Tuesday, just as a trial had begun in a federal courtroom in San Diego over a suit Apple had filed against Qualcomm, the two companies said they had essentially made up. nyti.ms/2VVd7EF

- The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday ordered the two remaining medical device companies selling surgical mesh for the repair of pelvic organ prolapse to stop all sales and distribution in the United States. nyti.ms/2VQ10s6

- China's economy stabilized in the first three months of the year, according to official figures released on Wednesday, after Beijing flooded the financial system with money in a whatever-it-takes approach to arrest a slowdown. nyti.ms/2VSql4Q

- A University of Minnesota student accused Richard Liu, the billionaire founder of the Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com , of rape in a lawsuit filed in Minneapolis on Tuesday, four months after prosecutors declined to pursue a criminal case. nyti.ms/2VOUVMN (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)