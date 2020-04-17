PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 17

April 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- China's National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday morning that the country's economic output shrank 6.8% from January through March compared to the same period last year. nyti.ms/2wKIc6o

- Boeing Co plans to resume commercial airplane production in Washington State by bringing about 27,000 employees back to work, the company said on Thursday. nyti.ms/3aigDyY

- George Soros, the billionaire philanthropist and liberal financier, is directing more than $130 million through his foundation to combat the effects of the coronavirus, with $37 million aimed to help at-risk populations in New York City. nyti.ms/3afuRkl (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)