PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - April 18

- U.S. President Donald Trump dispatched his CIA director, Mike Pompeo, to meet with North Korea's leader, Kim Jong-un, in recent weeks, people briefed on the trip said. nyti.ms/2H7Q0TM

- In a Twitter post late Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump said although Japan and South Korea would like the United States to join the Trans-Pacific Partnership, he had no intention of doing so. nyti.ms/2J4dOEx

- Former U.S. first lady Barbara Bush died Tuesday evening at her home in Houston. She was 92. nyti.ms/2JV9lFB

- Starbucks Corp said on Tuesday it would close its more than 8,000 stores in the United States for one day to conduct anti-bias training after two African-American men were arrested at one of its stores last week, prompting outrage. nyti.ms/2HaRQzh

- The United States undercut China's technology ambitions on Tuesday, advancing a new rule that would limit the ability of Chinese telecommunications companies to sell their products in this country. nyti.ms/2qAST5l (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)