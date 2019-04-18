PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 18

April 18 (Reuters) - The following are top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- North Korea said on Wednesday it test-fired a new type of weapon, but gave no specific details on the same. bit.ly/2KIjk5s

- White House lawyers held talks with U.S. Justice Department officials in recent days about the conclusions in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia report, aiding them in preparing for its release. nyti.ms/2DkKXeL

- Pinterest Inc on Wednesday priced its shares at $19 each for its initial public offering (IPO), in a sign of healthy demand by investors after the appetite for fast-growing but money-losing tech companies appeared to be on the wane. nyti.ms/2KLmPrM

- The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump extended sanctions to the Central Bank of Venezuela on Wednesday, cutting off the bank's access to United States currency and limiting its ability to conduct international financial transactions in order to further squeeze the finances of the government led by President Nicolás Maduro. nyti.ms/2KPLkEj (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)