PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - April 19

- Rupert Murdoch sold most of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc to Disney in December for $52.4 billion, spurning a proposal from Comcast Corp, that was 16 percent higher on a per-share basis, in part because Comcast refused to offer protections in the event of regulatory rejection. nyti.ms/2J8RWYV

- Time Warner Inc Chief Executive, Jeffrey Bewkes, vigorously defended his company's $85.4 billion merger with AT&T on Wednesday, saying the deal was necessary to confront "tectonic changes" in entertainment caused by internet competitors like Netflix Inc and Amazon. nyti.ms/2JZlKbG

- Advertisers are the lifeblood of Facebook Inc, and the vast, personal reach of the social network has been a marketer's dream. But now, some companies are taking a harder look at how they work with it and hunting for skeletons in their own data closets. nyti.ms/2Hc8keF

- U.S. President Donald Trump declared on Wednesday that he would scrap a planned summit meeting with North Korea's leader, Kim Jong-un, or even walk out of the session while it was underway, if his diplomatic overture was not heading toward success. nyti.ms/2qOy8T9