PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 2

April 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Boeing Co's software update for its troubled 737 Max jetliners has been delayed after the company deemed further work was needed on the fix before it was submitted to the Federal Aviation Administration. nyti.ms/2FQWVyv

- Saudi Aramco Oil Co revealed on Monday that it generated $111.1 billion in net income last year. Aramco issued the financial data as it prepares to borrow up to $15 billion through a bond sale. nyti.ms/2FRZErr

- The ailing Italian luxury house Roberto Cavalli has shuttered its North American operations, hours after the brand said it was seeking a deal with creditors to stave off a bankruptcy filing. nyti.ms/2FP2opm