PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 2

April 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. President Donald Trump, blaming Democrats and the Mexican government for an increasingly "dangerous" flow of illegal immigrants, unleashed a series of fiery tweets on Sunday in which he vowed "NO MORE DACA DEAL" and threatened to walk away from the North American Free Trade Agreement. nyti.ms/2uCEhXo

- The Chinese government hit back Monday at President Trump's tariffs on steel and aluminum by acting on a threat to put tariffs as high as 25 percent on imports of 128 American-made products, including pork and seamless steel pipes. nyti.ms/2Gs0kl6

- The Accrediting Council for Independent Colleges and Schools - which was stripped of its powers in December 2016 amid the collapse of two for-profit university chains, where tens of thousands of students were encouraged to take on hundreds of millions in debt based on false promises, including jobs after graduation - is asking to be reinstated by the Trump administration. nyti.ms/2IlkM7Q