PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - April 2

April 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- SoftBank Group Corp has decided it will not buy $3 billion in WeWork stock from other shareholders, a special committee of the U.S.-based shared-office operator's board said on Wednesday. nyti.ms/2UzIead

- AT&T Inc on Wednesday named Jason Kilar as the chief executive officer of its unit WarnerMedia. nyti.ms/2wa5Rgo

- T-Mobile and Sprint has announced the closing of their $30 billion merger on Wednesday. nyti.ms/39ya7nl