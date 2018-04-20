PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 20

April 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- At least 53 people have been sickened by tainted, chopped romaine lettuce in an expanding E. coli outbreak that now spans 16 states, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday. (nyti.ms/2JbeM1U)

- Federal regulators are poised to impose a $1 billion fine on Wells Fargo & Co for years of selling unnecessary products to customers, the toughest action by the Trump administration against a major bank.(nyti.ms/2F3pR2q)

- The number of new monthly prescriptions for medications that treat opioid addiction nearly doubled over the past two years, according to new data, while prescriptions for opioid painkillers continued to decline. (nyti.ms/2vx9tb8)

- PricewaterhouseCoopers, an auditing firm responsible for monitoring Facebook Inc for federal regulators, told them last year that the company had sufficient privacy protections in place, even after the social media giant lost control of a huge trove of user data that was improperly obtained by the political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica. (nyti.ms/2K30CB9)

- A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel on Thursday unanimously recommended approval of an epilepsy medication made with an ingredient found in marijuana. The drug, called Epidiolex, is made by GW Pharmaceuticals, a British company. (nyti.ms/2HNxc9p) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)