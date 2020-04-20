Funds News
April 20, 2020

PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - April 20

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The White House and congressional Democrats on Sunday closed in on an agreement for a $450 billion economic relief package to replenish a depleted emergency fund for small businesses and to expand coronavirus testing around the country, with votes on the measure possible early this week. nyti.ms/3eD7fcy

- Facebook Inc is planning to launch a gaming mobile app on Monday focused mainly on live game streaming in a bid to take on Amazon.com Inc's Twitch, Google's YouTube and Microsoft Corp's Mixer services. nyti.ms/3czuCBY (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

