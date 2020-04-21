PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 21

April 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The price of the main U.S. oil benchmark fell more than $50 a barrel to end the day about $30 below zero on Monday, the first time oil prices have ever turned negative. nyti.ms/3cAEoE9

- Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd announced on Tuesday it entered voluntary administration after the Australian government refused a bailout of A$1.4 billion ($882.42 million)for the company. nyti.ms/2KnBmXE

- U.S. burger chain Shake Shack Inc said it would return the $10 million it had received under the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program, acknowledging that the program had been carried out unevenly. nyti.ms/2yt9Xks

- U.S. based National Public Radio is cutting executives' pay to combat the effects of the economic collapse brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, the company said in an email to staff on Friday. nyti.ms/3ap35ll ($1 = 1.5865 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru)