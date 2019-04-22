PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - April 22

April 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Workers at Boeing Co's 787 Dreamliner plant in South Carolina have complained of defective manufacturing, debris left on planes and pressure to not report violations. nyti.ms/2XxvhfL

- New research shows that U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to impose tariffs on imported washing machines, a move meant to aid domestic manufacturers, has raised prices on washing machines and drove up the cost of clothes dryers, which rose by $92 last year. nyti.ms/2W1oESS

- A British security researcher who was hailed as a hero for helping to stop a global "ransomware" cyberattack in 2017 has pleaded guilty to charges in the United States of writing malicious software in a separate case. nyti.ms/2GyeeVs

- Students at public schools in Kansas have staged walk-outs and sit-ins organized by their parents, expressing their concerns about a web-based learning platform and curriculum from Summit Learning, which is backed by Mark Zuckerberg. nyti.ms/2VjseKW (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)