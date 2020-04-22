PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - April 22

April 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Chipotle Mexican Grill on Tuesday agreed to pay $25 million to resolve criminal charges accusing the fast food company of serving tainted food from 2015 to 2018, sickening over 1,100 people in the U.S., federal prosecutors said. nyti.ms/3awdDzc

- U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he would order a temporary halt in issuing green cards to prevent people from immigrating to the country, but backed away from plans to suspend guest worker programs after business groups exploded in anger at the threat of losing access to foreign labor. nyti.ms/3auylzm

- The U.S. Senate approved a $484 billion coronavirus relief package on Tuesday that would revive a depleted loan program for distressed small businesses and provide funds for hospitals and coronavirus testing, breaking a partisan impasse over the latest infusion of federal money to address the public health and economic crisis brought on by the pandemic. nyti.ms/2VQEMr9

- Facebook on Wednesday made an investment of $5.7 billion in Jio Platforms of India, an enormous bet on the developing market and a sign of how large tech companies are forging ahead in the pandemic. nyti.ms/3eJNct5 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)