PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - April 23

- Gary Gensler, who once led the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, has joined M.I.T., where he is warning about potential problems for virtual currencies. nyti.ms/2HEOesH

- Zelle, a service that allows bank customers to instantly send money to their acquaintances, is booming. Thousands of new users sign up every day. Some $75 billion zoomed through Zelle's network last year. nyti.ms/2K8gOkK

- Aleksandr Kogan, the academic who was hired by Cambridge Analytica to harvest information from tens of millions of Facebook profiles, defended his role in the data collection on Sunday, saying he was upfront about how the information would be used and that he "never heard a word" of objection from Facebook. nyti.ms/2K8ybSs (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)