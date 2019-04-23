PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 23

April 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk said the company was on the cusp of making cars that could drive themselves safely on any road, promising that Tesla would begin operating a fleet of driverless "robo taxis" by the end of next year. nyti.ms/2VccysX

- President Trump announced on Monday that former pizza chain executive Herman Cain, one of his two picks for the Federal Reserve Board, had withdrawn his name from consideration nyti.ms/2VjLaco

- Plant-based meat maker Beyond Meat on Monday said it hoped to begin selling its stock on the Nasdaq exchange at a price that would value the start-up at about $1.2 billion. nyti.ms/2VkKpzR

- Over 30,000 Stop & Shop workers reached a tentative agreement with the supermarket chain, after more than three months of negotiations and 11 days on strike, demanding for better pay and health care coverage. nyti.ms/2VirsOe (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)