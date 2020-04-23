PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 23

April 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Buyout firm Sycamore Partners disclosed on Wednesday it wants to terminate a $525 million deal to acquire a majority stake in Victoria's Secret, after the lingerie brand shut down stores and furloughed staff in response to the coronavirus outbreak. nyti.ms/2Vvrlhy

- Fox Corp, the owner of Fox News and the Fox television network, announced pay cuts to its executive ranks that will affect 700 employees as it worked to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus outbreak. nyti.ms/2VxqxJc

- PG&E Corp said on Wednesday that its chief executive, Bill Johnson, would retire at the end of June after seeing the troubled company through its bankruptcy. nyti.ms/3bxB2BD (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)