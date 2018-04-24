PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - April 24

April 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Sears Holdings Corp Chief Executive, Edward Lampert, said the hedge fund he controls would be willing to buy Sears's real estate holdings, its appliance-parts business and the Kenmore appliances brand, among other assets. nyti.ms/2HnHvnN

- Richard Jenrette, who was a co-founder of the first Wall Street firm to offer shares to the public and who, after selling it to the giant but ailing Equitable Life Assurance Society, presided as chief executive over the company's revival, died on Sunday in Charleston, S.C. nyti.ms/2qTMHWl

- Governor Andrew Cuomo embraced a state-wide ban on single-use plastic bags on Monday, introducing a bill to outlaw them by next year. nyti.ms/2vIbstg

- Days after the authorities in Minnesota announced that no one would be criminally charged in the 2016 overdose death of Prince, his next of kin are suing an Illinois hospital that treated the singer for an opioid overdose the week before his fatal incident, according to a suit filed on Monday. nyti.ms/2vLb4tQ (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)